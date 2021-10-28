Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in October

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEOAY. Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.26.

SEOAY opened at $16.73 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

