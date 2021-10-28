Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Down 1.5%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS)’s share price was down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €129.20 ($152.00) and last traded at €130.00 ($152.94). Approximately 4,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €132.00 ($155.29).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBS shares. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

