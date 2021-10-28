Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Up 348.5% in October

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 348.5% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SAUHY opened at $102.62 on Thursday. Straumann has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $106.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.94.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Straumann currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,745.00.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

