Stream Protocol Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $29,192.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00049548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00205794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00098797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,712,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

