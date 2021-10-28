Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.080-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $268.44. 1,066,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,516. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.90. Stryker has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.13.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

