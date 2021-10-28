Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.08-$9.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.30. Stryker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.080-$9.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.13.

Stryker stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,516. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

