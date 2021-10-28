Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.31

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and traded as high as $14.55. Sumitomo shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 31,540 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,427,500.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. On average, analysts predict that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

