Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) to Issue $10.00 — Dividend

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) declared a — dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SSBI stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.85. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

