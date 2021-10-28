Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. Raymond James started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NYSE SU traded up $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.91. 21,045,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

