Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$35.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given a C$35.00 price objective by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.12.
SU stock traded up C$3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$31.69. 14,432,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,168,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.77.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
