Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$35.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given a C$35.00 price objective by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.12.

SU stock traded up C$3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$31.69. 14,432,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,168,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.77.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

