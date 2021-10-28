Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) vs. Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Critical Contrast

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Vasta Platform has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.1% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and Sunlands Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million 1.74 -$8.86 million ($0.11) -36.82 Sunlands Technology Group $337.75 million 0.20 -$65.98 million N/A N/A

Vasta Platform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlands Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vasta Platform and Sunlands Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 276.54%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Sunlands Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group -10.77% N/A -8.42%

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Sunlands Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. The company was founded by Peng Ou and Tongbo Liu in August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

