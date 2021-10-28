Sunrun (RUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $560,600.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunrun stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.