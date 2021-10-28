SuperCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $110.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 144.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $230,120.75 and approximately $110.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded up 241.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,304,685 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

