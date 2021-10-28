SuperFarm 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42.74 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $297.85 million and approximately $42.74 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

