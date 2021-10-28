Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.95. 13,224 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 7,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)

Surgutneftegas PJSC engages in the research and design, exploration, drilling and production units, oil refining, gas processing, and marketing subsidiaries. The firm is involved in activities, which include exploration and production of oil and gas provinces, such as Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora; oil refining; and gas production and transportation.

