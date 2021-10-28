Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $335.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $324.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NSC. Stephens boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.54.

NYSE NSC traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,998. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.24 and its 200 day moving average is $265.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

