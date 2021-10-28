Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Purchased by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,950 shares during the period. Sutro Biopharma makes up approximately 1.5% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Sutro Biopharma worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 239.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 119,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 74.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 212,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 90,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

STRO stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,955. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $923 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

