Swingby Price Up 3.1% This Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $17.68 million and approximately $542,402.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swingby has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,844,157 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

