Sylo (SYLO) Price Up 23% This Week

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Sylo has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded 23% higher against the dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

