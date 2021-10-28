Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $193.80

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $193.80 and last traded at $189.61, with a volume of 4271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.43.
SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.23.
The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
