Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $193.80

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $193.80 and last traded at $189.61, with a volume of 4271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.43.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.23.

Get Synaptics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.