Synaptics (SYNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $181.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.19 and a 200 day moving average of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synaptics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Synaptics worth $41,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.23.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

