Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,248 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $319.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $340.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

