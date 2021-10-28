Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSMXY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $68.62.
About Sysmex
Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.
