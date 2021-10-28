Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSMXY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $68.62.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $725.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.27 million. Sysmex had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysmex will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

