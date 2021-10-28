T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $11.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.42. The company had a trading volume of 70,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.84. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

