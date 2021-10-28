T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. T2 Biosystems has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. On average, analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTOO opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.28. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

