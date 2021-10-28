Tadpole Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $98,007.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.21 or 0.00021865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $98,007.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00069505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00095584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,625.57 or 1.00365493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.09 or 0.06992976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

