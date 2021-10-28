Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNEYF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

OTCMKTS TNEYF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

