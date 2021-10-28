B. Riley Increases Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $42.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

TMHC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.95. 22,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

