Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 147.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $620.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

