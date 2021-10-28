TD Securities Increases Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$40.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of SU traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.09. 1,257,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,534,236. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 285,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,632,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 68,358 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 398,548 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

