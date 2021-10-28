TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of TechTarget worth $34,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTGT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth $2,099,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $88.15 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

