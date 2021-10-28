Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,471. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.76 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 788.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after buying an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,021,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,856,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,195,000 after buying an additional 1,723,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.