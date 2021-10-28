Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Update

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 261.2% from the September 30th total of 301,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 848,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGP shares. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.01.

NYSE:TGP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.09. 1,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

