Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Shares Up 0.3%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. 11,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 3,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Tefron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Tefron Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of underwear products and sportswear. It operates through the Brands segment and Retail segment. The Brands segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of seamless underwear products and sportswear for clients that own brands in North America and Europe.

