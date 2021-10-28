TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

TEGNA has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 663,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,206. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TEGNA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of TEGNA worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

