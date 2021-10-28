Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock traded up $9.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,911. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.46.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $5,346,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.