Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $218.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TDOC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.16.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $9.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.45. 182,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $148,532,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

