Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $135.00 at UBS Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

TDOC stock traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.96. 239,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,911. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.32. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

