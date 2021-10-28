Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $190.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.16.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $140.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.46.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $5,346,000. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

