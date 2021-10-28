Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telecom Italia in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

TIIAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TIIAY stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

