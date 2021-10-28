Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 69,578 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Teleflex worth $84,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.36.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $366.27 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.73.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

