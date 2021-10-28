Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Up 244.0% in October

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, a growth of 244.0% from the September 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 17.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,728,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 258,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 30.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

TEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 17,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,545. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

