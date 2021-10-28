Teloscoin (TELOS) Market Cap Reaches $1.75 Million

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $15,970.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00104968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.10 or 0.00424357 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

