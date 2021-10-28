TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.70.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of T opened at C$28.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.99.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.96%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

