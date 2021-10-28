TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.53

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.53 and traded as high as C$28.35. TELUS shares last traded at C$28.18, with a volume of 1,842,889 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.96%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

