Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Posts Earnings Results

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

TPX traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $44.19. 115,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,781. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.68.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.