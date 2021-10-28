Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.

TPX stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.68.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.