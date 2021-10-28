TERA (TERA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $100,338.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. TERA has a market cap of $4.30 million and $100,338.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TERA has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One TERA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00070000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00072614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00099510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,363.98 or 1.00091021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.01 or 0.07119779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022141 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

