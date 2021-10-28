Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.77

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.77 and last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 1715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

