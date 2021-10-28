Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis Sells 15,399 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total transaction of $16,389,617.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $33.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,071.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,475,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 556.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $1,094.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $749.27 and a 200 day moving average of $689.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

